Professor Lo Liyong launches the first museum in Juba

By Emelda Siama John

University of Juba’s Professor,Taban Lo Liyong launched the first museum in Juba.

Among the things in the Museum were Anijolong, pot made out of wood and clay soil, comb and plate made out of horn and kettle made out of clay soil, Lokombe and many others.

According to professor Lo Liyong, the creation of the museums was to make people in South Sudan know that they have an attempt to start a museum in the country.

“Wecannot have a nation which walked naked, which is not fresh, the headquarters of south Sudan must have museums, to give you the beauty and record”, Lo Liyong was speaking to media at Defy Hate office in Juba earlier this week.

He askedall South Sudanese who are livingabroad doing museums activities in the western world to do the same in their home country.

“I have beenmany different places and I have seen such type of picture, why can we have a place where the museums can be stored so that they can have a museum in Juba, in Malakal, and in Wau”, he said.

“The universities can also have their own museums including Art place where the painting, the capturing, aging and everything are kept, we need to become a modern state and if you can operate that machine, it means you are doing exactly what the other colleagues were doing, what is difficult apart from put one and one together, why don’t wealso have ours,” Prof. Liyong added.

Lo Liyong urged government to allocate a place where the museum and other cultural material would be kept for the next generation.

He said that whenhe toured London, Malakal and Loduri next time, he would return with cultural material like Anijolong and other new cultural materials.

He said that in the books about Egypt during those times of Tuth, Ankamun and Anijolongwere made out of woods and wereexistingin the year 1333 BC and believed to be found only in south African or Egypt.But in South Sudan it is found in Torit and Toposa of Eastern Equatoria state.

“Let us have things which Britain is having, which Moscow has, which Americans has, so that we don’t only cry in our heart why am I not in London, why am I not in Moscow, why am I here where there’s no action, let us bring those things here and get a place for putting them,” he said.

He revealed that most ofthe materials which were installed currently in juba museum were bought from Papuwa-Onongine, one of the tribes staying in northern Australia in 1975. Adding that museum cultural materials could be produced from the local resources in the country

“If horn can make combs and plates, how many cows are being slaughtered here in Juba, and there’s pot made out of African wood, and a plate made out clay soil, basket from Rwanda, lokembe from South Africa, they should not be dependent on what our ancestors do at that time the village was small, now the village is big from here to Renk we can get something”, he said.

He asked people to visit the museum in order to know more about the traditional cultural materials that they might have not been able to access in the past.

“We are not the people of today we are the people of yesterday, if we don’t show you and we leave it to disappear, no one will know. There are too many artistic things in the world now which we are the properties of the world some people have to see,”.

Lo Liyong added that evencow’s horn should be an industry whether a smalltourism industry. He further said thata gum for sticking papers together there and many horns being thrownaside, women should start artistic work and the ministry of culture and youth should do something in the museums,and that particularly should be done individually for everyone.