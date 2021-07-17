Private sector to contribute towards improving economy

BY Bullen Bala Alexander

The First Undersecretary in the Ministry of Trade and Industry, Agak Achuil Lual has called on the private sector in the country to work hard in order to contribute towards improving the country’s economy.

Speaking at the end of the two days consultative workshop on the National Export and Investment Strategy (NEIS) which was launched earlier this week in Juba, Mr.Achuil said, “everywhere in the world, the private sector is the backbone of the whole economy and it is always the backbone of the country.Country’s economy cannot survive without support of private sector,”

He stressed that it is for the private sector to take the lead in improving the country’s economy.He also revealed that many outsiders describeSouth Sudan asa country that is fragile, landlocked and less developed.

The two days consultative workshop brought together over 100 stakeholders and aimed at elaborating on the nature and process of NEIS initiative.

The program was meant to inform policymakers, institutions, civil society, the private sector and the public at large of NEIS initiative and to demonstrate high-level government support.