PRISON-To strengthen criminal justice

By Bullen Bala Alexander

In an effort to achieve its reform agenda, the South Sudan National Prison Service (NPSSS) is set to strengthen the criminal justice system in the country through the provision of human incarceration and detention services.

Maj. Gen. Anthony Oliver Legge Lado, Director for Public Relations and Spokesperson NPSSS said prison service was working hard to develop policies that could strengthen the criminal justice system in the country.

“What we are doing is to promote and protect the human rights of prisoners and inmates by having a belief in the inherent dignity and respect of a person, fairness, and equality before the law, ”said Maj. Gen. Legge said.

He was speaking on the last day of reviewing strategic plans for the national prison service conference in Juba.

He said for the institution to contribute fully in strengthening the Rule of Law in the country, there was a need for prison service to play an essential role in strengthening the criminal justice system.

“This Strategic Development Plan (SDP) describes the functions and activities which the Prisons Service will seek to deliver between now and 2024,” he revealed.

He said the achievements would require the full commitment of all National Prisons Service staff and the support of the Revitalized Transitional Government of the National Unity of the Republic of South Sudan (R-ToGNU) and the international community.

He added that in collaboration with other rule of law actors, they would seek to improve the administration of justice in order to promote and protect the human rights of Prisoners and Inmates, particularly, those held on long-term custody.

The workshop was organized to sensitize the National Prison strategic plan for the next three years

“As we look inwardly and at the environment, we operate in as well as to the expectations of our stakeholders in attaining to international human rights standards, NPSSS aspires to capture insights into what we can do differently as we address the gaps in our current performance,” he added.

He said the Vision of the NPSSS was to be highly professional, ethical and responsive organization that contributed to public safety and security through humane penal practices and promote a working culture that would sustain well motivated dedicated and innovative staff.

“What we are doing is to manage prisons with honesty, openness and integrity, inﬂuence operational practice that guides and supports offenders to understand the ethics and values that underlie their personal conduct, inﬂuence levels of general education in ethics and values, attitudes, understanding and behavior amongst offenders.”