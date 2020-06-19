Prison demands for Juvenile reformatory schools

By Bullen Bala Alexander

The National Prisons Service of South Sudan (NPSSS) has appealed to the government to open Juvenile reformatory schools in all the three regions in the country.

Maj. Gen. Joseph Moses, the Director for the Inmates Affairs and Probation at the National Prisons Service of South Sudan said the Juvenile deserve good reformatory schools to provide education to the young children at the Centre.

He made the call on Wednesday during the commemoration of the African Child Day in Juvenile Reformatory School in Juba.

Maj. Gen. Moses said there was only one Juvenile Reformatory School in Juba and that the capacity could not take more than 100 Juvenile Inmates.

He said the Centre was mainly supported by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

“While we are moving forward, we urge our authorities to avail for us a place that we can put real reformatory schools. We need ideal reformatory schools especially in three regions so that it cater for our Juveniles in the country,” Maj. Gen. Moses said.

He revealed that there was increasing number of street children in all the states across the country, adding that such facilities would help in providing better future for those children.

Maj. Gen. Moses stressed that there were some good and brighter children among the Juvenile inmates which he said they deserve to be provided with better education, health and other basic rights.

“As a national prison, we are mandated to reform and rehabilitate the juvenile by the constitution and if we are mandated to, then we need to see that all the services which is expected from us as a government need to be fulfilled,” he added.

However, he appealed to the partners such as the ICRC and UNDP and others to continue supporting the Juvenile Reformatory School.