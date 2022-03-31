Priority be on peace implementation not past crisis report

By Yiep Joseph

The current political storm in the country as a result of the report of the past crisis released should be harmonized and priority is given to the peace process

A number of leading Civil Activists and political analysts criticized the timing of the report which may hinder the achievement of peace that had already been implemented halfway.

According to the activists who talk separately to Juba Monitor, they all had the same views and the voices that at the moment peace was paramount and beyond any other report to the table in the public domine

On Tuesday, the government released a report portraying the 2013, 2016 crises as a result of attempted coups by several leaders including First Vice President Riek Machar Teny. This report came immediately after the president directed the Nation Security Service and its partner, BRL law firm to declassify all the information about the conflict genesis in their possession(intercepts, audios, and personal accounts.

In an interview with Juba Monitor yesterday, Abraham Kuol Nyuon, a political analyst and professor of Political Science at the University of Juba said that the report is at a critical and wrong time, citing that only peace is paramount at the moment.

“In reality, this report is not at the right time because would have been done first is that peace and reconciliation be given priority,” Kuol said.

“What government would have done first, especially the president was to look into Obasanjo’s report(final report of the African Union Commission of Inquiry on South Sudan) and their own report and try to harmonize all of them and try to come up with neutral ground that would be able to favor all opposition of the government,” he said.

He cautioned the government to handle the agreement citing that it may affect all the parties.

“If the government is not going to take care of this peace agreement then this peace agreement is going to break in their hands and once broken in their hands either the legitimacy of the opposition who are the government or legitimacy of the government which is mainstream of the government will be illegitimacy and this is going to be problematic for all of them” he emphasized.

“The series of events that has begun happen of recent is going to create a fragile environment for the completion of the current agreement coming to an end and the reason is that there is going to be tension within the signatories to the peace agreement because the aspect of trust and confidence among themselves will not be there”

In a separate interview, Ter Manyang Gatwech, Executive Director of the Centre for Peace and Advocacy (CPA) said that the report contradicts the revitalized agreement and its implementation

“Now we are in the implementation of the peace agreement instead of the government to concentrate on issues that are very important they came up with something new that surprised us if it is an issue of court, it is supported to be addressed by the hybrid court of South Sudan,” Ater said

“When you look at the key recommendations, it cannot take South Sudan forward as there will be another tactical delay of the implementation of the agreement,” Ter said

He called on all the stakeholders in the peace agreement to embrace peace in the country

Edmund Yakani, Executive Director for Community Empowerment for Progress Organization (CEPO) reaffirmed that the report came at the wrong time

“This report came at a very disappointing moment in a sense that one obasanjo’s report of AU commission of inquiry have testified that they could not get evidence for the intended coup to happen in the country, and remember our government has the court hearing that was going around with some prisoners and remember the prisoners have been to the court hearing being allegedly accused of a coup and the discussion in the court hearing concluded that there is no evidence of the coup so our own court dismissed the concept of the coup,” Yakani said.

“It is a clear demonstration that still the level of mistrust for the incumbent government and opposition is high” he added

He urged the leaders to come together and dialogue and bring lasting peace to the people of South Sudan.