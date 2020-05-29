jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Monday, June 1st, 2020
News

Prime Minister hails Kajo Keji Health Institute

By Gaaniko Samson

The Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) in the department of refugees’ affairs has appreciated Kajo Keji Health Training institute COVID-19 response team for providing protective kits in the settlement.

Adebo Ben Sra, the Assistant settlement Commandant in Rhino camp Arua District, said the distribution of hand washing facilities and soaps and no-touch forehead thermometer had made refugees to be happy.

 He urged the refugees to adhere to the coronavirus preventive guidelines provided by the government and the World Health Organization.

“The situation has been so hard for us as the OPM since the pandemic has affected donors who are supporting United Nations activities,” he said

He urged refugees not to sell whatever had been given to them saying it was meant to protect them from coronavirus pandemic.

“I call upon everybody to keep social distancing, wash hands, wear face mask, staying at home and stop hand shake in all the refugee settlement,” he said.

He encouraged the health institute to continue with its activities in the settlement saying their work contributed to the fight against covid-19 in the country, “You should be vigilant and alert with any relative whoever enters this country from South Sudan.”

He assured all the refugees of the free face mask that was going to be given to everybody living in Uganda including the refugees

