PRIEST- Masterminded shooting the bishop

By John Agok

The detained priest Fr. John Mathiang Macol was yesterday revealed and implicated to have been the mastermind of the planned cold-blooded plot to assassinate Rumbek Bishop-elect in the shooting carried out on 26. April 2021.

This came after the final accused number six refused to be represented by his lawyer and narrated to the silent court how Fr. John Mathiang convened multiple meetings with assailants prior to the execution of the planned shooting.

Laat MakurAgok the accused number six turned tables on suspect number one as the instigator for conceiving idea which backfired now into their arrest.

He admitted that, the co-accused had conducted five meetings with them on how they could attack Bishop-elect in order to scare him away and he (Fr. Mathiang) could take over the helm of the Diocese of Rumbek.

Laat was narrating such statements before the Court as quoted:

“I came to him in the Church Compound at 5:30 PM and we had a chat. He told me the breaking news that, it is the white man who is brought as a Bishop-elect. He reminded me of Jonah Marier to have been behind the move. I dared him not to associate with Marier and also caused problems with his supporters if you need the position. However, we held several meetings with him (Fr. Mathiang) but the last meeting he told me that, “We don’t need this Whiteman and we need to scare him away by gun. According to our Catholic Church doctrine as I quoted; when your place of assignment deems threatened with gunshot, you are immediately taken to another place without coming back there. He compared a similar successful cold-blooded plot planned against a certain priest working for Good News Radio by then and now remained in Nairobi with going back to Rumbek. If there is a threat of gunshot from assailants, this Whiteman will not stay here. I said okay later on, if anything happened, will it not be found out that, you are the planner? He said to me, if you fear government I will defend you and I will be answerable”. Said Fr. Mathiang to the accused who was narrating statement to court.

“I and Sabit went into clergy compound on 25th April 2021 at 12:30 mid-night and I follow Sabit holding gun. I remained outside the fence and Sabit turned off light and ordered Bishop-elect out of his room. I saw Sabit falling down and gunshot and the victim fell too. I later confirmed bleeding from the victim. We ran away and later realized my phone fell down inthe incident scene”, Laat narrated.

Laat denied of having a gun on that night of incident but claiming Moris Sabit was alone having a gun. The other two witnesses testified to have seen Laat shooting on very cruel noted scene.

The three suspectscontradict their statements starting from investigator and judge sessions. The historic case has been adjourned to 2nd March for case study, which looms some suspects to be freed and some deemed convicted.