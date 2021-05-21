Pressure to remove Jonglei deputy governor grows

By Deng Ghai Deng

Row between Jonglei State deputy governor Antipas Nyok Kucha and some Sudan People Liberation Movement members in the state intensifies as some members petition President Salva Kiir to remove the deputy governor who is also the SPLM chairman in the state.

The former Bor County Commissioner Isaac Mamer Ruk said he was arrested along with over 30 others on Tuesday by the orders of the Jonglei state deputy governor who is also the SPLM chairman in the state Antipas Nyok Kucha. Ruk said the deputy governor was outraged by the petition the members wrote to the President.

“We were arrested by the orders of the deputy governor. You can tell how we were being asked by the police. Why did you write a petition against the deputy governor and he is new in the position also he is your brother? He is putting Ateny Pech as the cover but we know Nyok ordered for our arrest,” Ruk said.

The Jonglei state deputy police commissioner Brigadier General Chol Achiek Deng said police arrested only three individuals who were accused of defamation by forging a signature and putting name of someone else under a petition without his consent. Deng said the police is only investigating the three suspects though there were group of politicians who reported to the police without any summon.

“The arrest warrant carries only three names that are Mamer Ruk, Deng Ajak and Anyieth known as Jamus. They were arrested and put into the cell for investigation. The rest who reports to the police, you know these people put themselves in problem which is not theirs. The complainant is someone by the name Ateny Pech who accused only the three for putting his name under a petition to the president without consulting him.” Deng said

The Jonglei state deputy governor Antipas Nyok Kucha refuted the accusation as a mere lie saying he didn’t order any arrest for anybody. “This is a mire lie and first of all there are no 38 people arrested. People who arrested are only three and it’s the individual by the name Ateny Pech who arrested them because these people they wrote a petition and included the name of Ateny and even forge the signature. So, I have no connection with their arrest. The lie that it’s 38 people is tally wrong I don’t know where did they get that information,” Kucha said.

Kucha added that he is yet to react to the petition which was signed against him by some members of the SPLM part as he is conducting investigations to find out the true signatories to the paper.

“The story of the petition actually we want to find out first who wrote the paper because you cannot just react to unknown people. The paper is there but we want find out who are the people who wrote the paper maybe if the people arrested by Ateny are confirmed to the owners of the paper, this where now you come and make reaction but you don’t make reaction when you don’t know who wrote the paper.” Kucha said

Samuel Ateny Pech who is a member of the SPLM party in Jonglei said he opened a defamation case against three individuals.

“They put my name in the list of the people who signed a petition against the deputy governor and the chairperson of SPLM in Jonglei state. As the result I felt unhappy and sought legal approach to apprehend. So, I have only three suspects in which I have evidence that they are the ones who wrote the petition. The other people that feel like they are in the list surrender to the people without my accusation,” Ateny said.

Ateny said the case is expected to be heard in the court this week.