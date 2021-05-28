Press the fourth state have equal power with other government pillars

By John Agok

The Undersecretary in the Ministry of Information communication and postal service yesterday reaffirmed its support for media as the fourth state to gain equal power with other three pillars in the government.

Dr. Yak Awan Yak echoed statement they would a two day General Assembly meeting of Union of Journalists of South Sudan (Ujoss) organized to elect a new executive body on Friday.

Dr. Yak emphasized on equal power sharing among government pillars including media as the fourth state.

“Many people may not understand that media as the fourth state also have equal power with other government pillars like executive legislature and judiciary “, he said.

He also urged journalists to contribute to country development by shaping their readers mindset for positive change.

“Writing of articles should have a positive impact on the society and this is called building the nation in its socio-economic and political as well”, he added

Dr.Yak assured the Union of journalists the Ministry of information, communication and postal service‘s role in providing safe environment for a democratic and free pluralistic media which is professional in South Sudan.

“ We in the Ministry of information, Communication and postal service have a vision to developed a democratic and professional media in South Sudan by providing it safe environment to operate professionally”, he concluded.

However, Arnad Royer UNMISS Human Right Division urged the union of journalists to extend its collaboration to both state and national level by reaching journalists.

“I urged Union to engage other stakeholders and collaborate in protecting their journalists”, he said.

The two day event was organized and supported by UNMISS and Ujoss.