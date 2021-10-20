Press Release

MDI Outreach Training Program reaches Wau, 20practicing journalists to benefit

This week, about twenty journalists drawn from six radio stations namely; Akol Yam FM and Radio Aweil from Northern Bahr el Ghazal State; Don Bosco Radio in Tonj and Mayardit FM in Twic from Warrap State; Voice of Hope Radio and Radio Wau in Western Bahr el Ghazal Sate will participate in a three-day intensive media training workshop. Covering Media Ethics, Safety of journalists, Gender Based Violence (GBV) reporting and Trauma Healing. The training workshop is expected to begin on Tuesday October 19th and to end by October 21st 2021 in Wau town.

The training workshop,funded by USAID Shejah SalamProjectis part of the Media Development Institute (MDI) outreach training program aimed at not only equipping journalists with essential skills to improve the quality of reporting in their respective various media houses, but also to provide an opportunity for journalists from different states to be able to meet and share knowledge and experience.

MDI is a training wing of Association for Media Development in South Sudan (AMDISS) established not only to train students aspiring to be journalists but also practicing journalists in search of building a strong professional skills in media. MDI courses in Juba goes for at least one year to enable contribute to the dissemination of accurate information in society.

AMDISS is a media advocacy and training organization formed in 2003 to help address the news and information void in the country and to address the lack of capacity by local journalists to report on the issues of human rights, good governance, freedom of expression, and democracy.

For more information, kindly contact us on Tel: 0929 030 905 or 0924 302 140 or on email info@amdiss.org

