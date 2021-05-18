Press Club told to inspire women in Media industry

By John Agok

The South Sudan Press Club on Sunday convened a session on factors delimiting women engagement in the media and were cautioned to inspire women in the industry.

The panelists that were partaking in the discussions were advocate Atong Majok the chairperson of board members in the Media Authority, Reech Malual the media consultant and legal expert and Winnie Cirino the freelance and a broadcast journalist.

However,Advocate Atong told journalists to encourage female journalists to continuewith their career in the industry without allowing some of them to pull out of the profession so quickly.

Atong also urged parents to nature their daughters when they are still very young and create an enabling environment for them.

“I think Parents have a great role to play here by allowing young girls to exercise their talent at early age. Journalists should choose their role models and mentors in the industry”, she said.

She called for massive awareness in the society to shun factors delimiting women engagement in the media industry.

“Our society need to be educated on these factors which de-escalate women engagement from media, especially stereotypes on women, cultural prejudices on women , lack of enabling environment for women to participate in the media and the negative mindset about women in the industry”, she added.

Winnie Cirino the freelance journalist underscored the point that, women are overwork at both domestic chores and in formal offices making it hard for them to balance the work.She also mentioned gender biasness in the industry with participants regarding challenges she face in the industry.

“ Most of women dropped out of this profession due to lack of work balancing since some parents and families members do not give chance to female journalists. Women have experienced difficulties including, gender stereotypes, restrictions not to attend the work on time and harassment from male counterparts”, she underscored.

Reech Malual the media consultant and legal advocate called on female journalists to report their harassment cases and for the law to take its cost. He said they should not shy away from shaming the devil.

“Factual evidences cannot be discredit from your cases in whatever circumstances. In law, everyone is equal, there is a need to get evidences against all form of harassments.

Over twenty journalists were present during session that shared on zoom and also provided wider coverage attracting others viewers online.

The session was organized by South Sudan Press Club in collaboration with Internews agency.