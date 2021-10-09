President of Bor Local football association suspended over corruption charges

By Deng Ghai Deng

Bor Local football association ( well known as BOLFA) had suspended president Abraham Ajok over corruption charges.

David Kuol Ateny, the Secretary General of Bor Local football association said Abraham Ajok, the president of the Association had been suspended by the Association Board members over corruption charges. Ateny said that the fund totaling of about 3,200 US dollars was solicited from well-wishers for the leveling of the Bor flood-sank Playing ground in July was realized misused in September.

“We made this suspension according to article 24 Section (E) which gave the board of directors a mandate of suspending any member of the board. Also in respect to article 69 of the Local Association constitution 2012 amended 2019 we also have a responsibility of opening nay legal procedures against any person who has misused the fund of the association.” Ateny said.

Ateny said corruption was unacceptable and the president Ajok had been urged to return the fund he misappropriated usedduring his tenure in office of the association as soon as possible or face legal measures should he fail to do so.

“We were planning to use this money to level the playing ground as the freedom square now has a lot of water. So we were planning to bring some trips of sand to the place and level it so that we could run our activities on it.” Ateny added

When contacted for comment over his suspension Abraham Ajok, the president of the Bor Local football association could not deny nor confirm his mismanagement the association fund, but said he was not willing to comment over the issue.

Civil Society activist David Garang who was with the Jonglei Civil Society Network said corruption had become a disease and should be eradicated in all its forms from public institutions including football clubs. Garang said leaders should be exemplary in demonstrating integrity, but if they condone corruption, the progress and development of a nation could retard.

Activist Garang urged the concerned authorities to ensure anybody accused of embezzling public funds should be thoroughly investigated and produced before a competent court of law so that he or she was proven guilty or innocent beyond any reasonable doubt.

Last year, the South Sudan Football Federation sued their former boss Chabur Goc Alei for misusing about 500,000 USD, and two million SSP in addition to SSFA properties such as cars and land during his reign as president. A High Court in Juba later dismissed the case cited a lack of strong evidence to prove the allegations.

In 2019, the world football governing body-FIFA banned the former South Sudan FA president Chabur Goc Alei from all football-related activities for 10 years for misappropriation of funds and bribery. In a statement by FIFA Chabour Goc Alei was found “guilty of having misappropriated Fifa funds, as well as having offered gifts or benefits, in violation of the Fifa Code of Ethics in Fifa Goal Programme funds received by SSFA during the 2014 and 2015 period, and to payments made to football officials and other individuals.