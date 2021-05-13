President Museveni takes oath of office

By Martin Manyiel Wugol in Kampala

As tradition of every political transition in political dispensation,President-elect of Uganda prepares to serve his sixth term in office through a democratic election held on 14th January 2021.

The May 12, 2021 presidential inauguration held at Kololo Ceremonial Groundwas attended by about 21 African heads of states as follows:

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni told Ugandans that the next term known as Sanyga in Lugandawill be for service delivery to the people of Uganda to realize the promises of the National Resistance Movement (NRM).

President Museveni arrived at Kololo Ceremonial Ground at 11:00AM Uganda local time accompanied by his wife first lady Mama Janet Kataaha Museveni to attend the swearing in ceremony.

In his speech after taking oath of office for another five-year term President Museveni emphasized the politics of identity for valuing “True unity of African people”, by denouncing the bad politics of tribalism and sectarianism.

“As African people, we must work toward promoting good politics of believing in Africanism that encourages and possibly allow free trade and movement of the African people within the African continent borders without being subjected to discrimination but treated as brothers and sisters irrespective of where she or he comes from but regarded as African people,” he said.

President Museveni called on African leaders to establish “Center of gravity” that can support and secure the survival of African people.

“We must build ourselves to make sure our continent is protected from all those problems using center of gravity as base to protect African people and our interest as well as creating possible markets for our products produced here in Africa,” He said.

President Museveni congratulated the visiting heads of states for attending his sixth term by describing their attendance as true solidarity of African people and international community who believe in African people and their unity.