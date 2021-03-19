President Kiir’s statement on the passing on of President John Magufuli

Yesterday, the 18th March 2021, H.E. President Salva Kiir Mayardit issued a statement on the passing on of H.E. John Pombe Magufuli, President of the United Republic of Tanzania.

In his Statement to the media, H.E. President Kiir said that the People of the Republic of South Sudan are deeply saddened and grieving with their brothers and sisters in the United Republic of Tanzania.

H.E. President Kiir declared three days of mourning across South Sudan and instructed all the Government institutions and our diplomatic missions abroad to fly their flags at half-mast during this period beginning from today in his honour to the Late H.E. President John PombeMagufuli.

H.E. President Kiir said that at this moment, the people of the Republic of South Sudan stand in solidarity with the Government of the United Republic of Tanzania,

In addition, the President prays to the Almighty God to give all the strength and comfort to the people of Tanzania and the family of the late to withstand this immense loss.