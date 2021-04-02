President Kiirinspects projects in Bor

By John Agok

President SalvaKiir Mayardit yesterday visited Bor in Jonglei State to inspect development projects which included the ongoing Juba-Bor road construction.

The President also visited Dr. John Garang Memorial University to see the progress so far made in the project and assessed the ongoing Dyke construction.

Last year, constant flooding devastated many households and destroyed numerous properties in Bor forcing majority to migrate to Mangalla payam in Central Equatoria State where they settled as IDPs.

President Kiir traveled to Bor town yesterday afternoon by road for a one-day official visit and had a stop-over to address citizens along the way including the IDPs at Mangalla.

Speaking to Juba Monitor, Mr.AtenyWekAteny, the press secretary in the Office of the President said that the President’s visit and tour to Juba –Bor road was to monitor the ongoing construction of Dyke in a bid to curb flooding in Bor.

“The purpose of the visit is to see things starting from inspection of the road that is being constructed by Benjamin Bol Mel and to stopover in Bor to assess the political and economic situation in the area,” Ateny said.

The President Kiir’s visit was also to see the ongoing road construction by the African Resource Corporation. Mr. Kiirwas also expected to interact with leaders and residents of the town.

The town is still struggling with the impact of last year’s devastating floods that destroyed several infrastructures and displaced people.

Residents of the town have repeatedly called on the national government to construct permanent dykes in areas affected by the floods.

“The President was going to assess the impact caused by flood in Bor and see the way forward in the ongoing construction of Dykes that will curb rampant floodingin the area,” he said.

Mr. Ateny also revealed thatthe President was going to see how far the Revitalized Peace Agreement has reached.

“President Kiir will also supervise the implementation of the Revitalized Peace Agreement so that people in Bor can get services as well as peace dividends,” he added.

Meanwhile, President Kiir addressed the crowd converged at Dr. John Garang Memorial University in Bor town.

Dr. AtemAjithBunny, the chairman of organizing committee and the public communication officer in the University of Dr. John Garang Memorial University said the President address was to enlighten the public on the peace implementation and also the construction of Dykes.

“President addressed the rally by enlightening on peace implementation process and how the ongoing Dykes construction will mitigate the impact of flooding in Bor,” he said.

This was the second visit to historical town after his tour to Bahr el Ghazal region by road in the year 2019.