President Kiir wishes Muslimsgood health while fasting

By Wek Atak Kacjang

President Salva Kiir Mayardit on Sunday requested the Muslim community to continue with their fasting in good health and faith within the period of Ramadan.

President Salva Kiir Mayardit, First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar and the four Deputy Presidents, members of the diplomatic corps, constitutional Post holders on Sunday held Ramadan Iftar dinner at the Freedom Hall to observe the holy month of Ramadan.

Speaking at the Iftar dinner, President Kiir saidthe occasion would makethem to reminder that “whatever our faith, we are all one family.”

“National unity in the form of ethnic and religious tolerance increases essential to social peace. We have agreed and accepted to stay together as one South Sudanese family regardless of our different ethnic and religious groups and I urge all South Sudanese to keep it on with the spirit of solidarity and unity. I urge all Muslim Community to continue to pray to Allah to guide us to address our national issues,” President Kiir said.

He added that he prays for the Muslim community to continue with their fasting in good health and faith.