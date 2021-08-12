jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Thursday, August 12th, 2021
HomeA foot for thoughtPresident Kiir should listen to women call
A foot for thought

President Kiir should listen to women call

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags
Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor

On 10th of this month, women in various institutions were demanding the removal of Peter Mayen , Minster for Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management regarding the action he did to his wife Ms. Aluel Messi last week. Yesterday,the Executive Director for Community Empowerment for Progress Organization (CEPO}, one of the recognized civil society organizations was also demanding the removal of Peter Mayen.

His Excellency President Salva Kiir Mayardit, the above two demand there were enough misconducts to remove Peter Mayen from the Ministerial position. The petition of women was clear about the reason why Peter must be removed from the ministerial position. His behavior and character were not recognized as minister. There is not quality of humanity in him. If he is acting to his wife in that manner, what would happen to somebody not related to him.

 Charity begins at home. Your family is the first society you would be recognized with. He failed to be kind to his wife, how could he be kind to citizens of South Sudan.The position he is holding is not reflecting his character. Let it be given to somebody who would be honest to his family and recognized by the people of South Sudan.

I think women reached to the point of saying enough is enough. What had happened to Aluel can happen to any woman in any part of this country. They want this scenario to come to an end that is why they raised their voices as women. Nobody against Mayen but his action to Aluel was the one made people to react. Many people might have worried about the lives of Aluel. How is she going to continue living with Mayen that is her decision and her family?

If Peter should change from what he did, they will live a happier life nobody could believe. The name” Peter” has big meaning in bible, meaning a rock where Jesus set the foundation of the church, and gave the keys to Peter.  The foundation of the earlier church was built on him. There were many churches named Saint Peter. Any person carries meaningful name in the bible.

I hope this bad manner would end with Peter, no man should repeat it in the family. It is giving bad image to men in general. I wish President Kiir should listen to the voices of women and civil society to end Gender Based Violence among women of South Sudan.

May God bless us all.

You Might Also Like

A foot for thought

Cattle keepers should listen to the directive of CES

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor Yesterday the government of Central Equatoria State (CES} gave directives to cattle keepers to leave within seventy-two hours. Failure to do so will be forced to leave the state.  Seventy two hours given to them is ending today. The matter of cattle keepers was said several times by President Salva Kiir  Mayardit, he had given orders some years back when farmers complained  about their farms were been destroyed by cows in Central and Eastern Equatoria States .  I hope the cattle keepers would...
A foot for thought

Loa Centenary celebration began

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor People of Torit Diocese have started already going to Loa parish for Centenary celebration. According to the information Juba Monitor got, it said that many people are coming from Uganda, Torit and Juba heading to Loa Parish. It is for the first time such celebration is going to take place in that manner. Among those who are going are children, Priests, marching from long distances to reach Loa Parish. It is showing their commitment to their faith and Loa Parish.  It is going...
A foot for thought

Political differences should be resolved

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor These days there are political differences between First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar and other members of Sudan People’s Liberation Movement In Opposition (SPLM-IO}. The differences are causing insecurity in the country which need to be resolved once and for all. It is unbecoming to see Dr. Machar in power and there were still problems with members of his party. In a press statement seen by Juba Monitor said that, PresbyterianModerator Rev. James Makuei Chuol was suggested by Liech community Association in Kenya...
A foot for thought

Violence should

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor These days there are many cases of violence in different areas which need to be stooped by the authorities concerned. It is unbecoming to have many circumstances of violence without an end and which still continues. Last month and few days ago, there were clashes in Tombura areas many people lost their lives and several of them become displaced within the county. Some days ago, the same scenario occurred inLuri areas which left a numbers of people dead and others wounded. Not only...
error: Content is protected !!