President Kiir should listen to women call

Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor

On 10th of this month, women in various institutions were demanding the removal of Peter Mayen , Minster for Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management regarding the action he did to his wife Ms. Aluel Messi last week. Yesterday,the Executive Director for Community Empowerment for Progress Organization (CEPO}, one of the recognized civil society organizations was also demanding the removal of Peter Mayen.

His Excellency President Salva Kiir Mayardit, the above two demand there were enough misconducts to remove Peter Mayen from the Ministerial position. The petition of women was clear about the reason why Peter must be removed from the ministerial position. His behavior and character were not recognized as minister. There is not quality of humanity in him. If he is acting to his wife in that manner, what would happen to somebody not related to him.

Charity begins at home. Your family is the first society you would be recognized with. He failed to be kind to his wife, how could he be kind to citizens of South Sudan.The position he is holding is not reflecting his character. Let it be given to somebody who would be honest to his family and recognized by the people of South Sudan.

I think women reached to the point of saying enough is enough. What had happened to Aluel can happen to any woman in any part of this country. They want this scenario to come to an end that is why they raised their voices as women. Nobody against Mayen but his action to Aluel was the one made people to react. Many people might have worried about the lives of Aluel. How is she going to continue living with Mayen that is her decision and her family?

If Peter should change from what he did, they will live a happier life nobody could believe. The name” Peter” has big meaning in bible, meaning a rock where Jesus set the foundation of the church, and gave the keys to Peter. The foundation of the earlier church was built on him. There were many churches named Saint Peter. Any person carries meaningful name in the bible.

I hope this bad manner would end with Peter, no man should repeat it in the family. It is giving bad image to men in general. I wish President Kiir should listen to the voices of women and civil society to end Gender Based Violence among women of South Sudan.

May God bless us all.