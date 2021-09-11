President Kiir relieves Foreign Minister

By Mamer Abraham

President Salva Kiir Mayardit has relieved Beatrice Khamisa Wani in a presidential decree read on the State-owned South Sudan Broadcasting Corporation on Thursday. Khamisa served as the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in the coalition government since June, 2020. However, no reasons were given concerning Khamisa’s relief.

Subsequently, President Kiirappointed Mayiik Ayii Deng vide Republican decree as the new Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation. .

Mayiik was first appointed in the Transitional Government of National Unity (TGoNU) as the Ministerof State in the Office of the President. LaterIn February 2020,he was appointed as the Minister of Presidential Affairs in the Revitalized Government of National Unity (R.TGoNU) .He was later relieved and replaced byNhial Deng Nhial as the Minister of Presidential Affairs.

.