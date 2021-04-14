President Kiir receives COVID-19 vaccine

By Bullen Bala Alexander

President Salva Kiir Mayardit finally received his first jab of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

He was vaccinated against the deadly coronavirus yesterday in Juba at his residence according to inside source.

Kiir joined the First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar, Minister of health Elizabeth AcuiYol and other senior government officials.

After receiving his jab of AstraZeneca vaccine, President Kiir encouraged the public to continue taking the vaccine.

“I am encouraging you to take the vaccine, the vaccine is safe and it will protect you against coronavirus,” President Kiir revealed.

According to President Kiir, the Doctors have recommended the AstraZeneca vaccine to be used against coronavirus.