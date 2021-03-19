President Kiir briefed on foreign policy

By John Agok

President Salva Kiir on Wednesday was briefed by two diplomats in regards to the latest US-South Sudan foreign policy under the current Administration of Joe Biden and was also assured of the plight of South Sudanese diplomats overseas.

The twoambassadors who briefed President Kiir on Wednesday in J1 were; Amb. Akuei Bona Malual who represents South Sudan to United Nations and Ambassador Philip Jada Natana representing South Sudan in the United States of America [USA].

Speaking to Juba Monitor Amb. Philip Jada Natana admitted that, they have briefed the President on the two items which includes the South Sudan – US foreign policy and the plight of diplomats, staff serving in overseas missions.

Mr. Jada revealed that, the current Administration of Joe Biden will promote US foreign policy in South Sudan and Africa generally and given the fact that; Joe Biden was serving as the deputy to Obama administration as the former US president.

“I think the US foreign policy on South Sudan will not be the same again by giving the fact that, Joe Biden was the deputy to Obama administration and there is going to be new foreign policy that will build peace in African Countries including South Sudan,” he said.

Mr. Jada acknowledged that the President is fully aware of dire-situation facing diplomats in foreign missions and promised to address them as soon as the economic crisis in the Country improves.

“We also briefed the President on the situation of our mission diplomats and staff in order to address the plight of diplomats in foreign Missions. He said he is aware of their situation and promised to solve it as soon as the country improves its economic hardship,” he concluded.