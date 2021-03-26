President Kiir awarded for mediating Sudan peace deal

By Wek Atak Kacjang

President Salva Kiir Mayardit has won an award for mediating the Sudanese peace deal.

Addressing journalists yesterday, President Kiir appreciated the Union of African Private Televisions for recognizing his efforts in bringing peace to the people of Sudan.

President Kiir won the African Peace Award 2021 which was presented to him by Union of African Private Televisions, a media body comprising of 63 television stations across 22 countries in Africa in Juba on Thursday.The lead mediators, Tut GatluakManime, and Dr. DhieuMathok were presented with peace medals for their active role in the Sudanese peace process.

In his remarks during the award ceremony in Juba, President Kiir appreciated the Union of African Private Televisions for recognizing his efforts in bringing peace.

“Let me start my remarks by thanking Union of African PrivateTelevisions for recognizing our efforts to achieve peace in our sisterly country Sudan. While this award is given in my name, I accept it on behalf of all South Sudanese who supported the mediation process that led to the signing of the Juba Peace Agreement,” President Kiir said.

He believed working for peace in the country and the region is not an easy task.

“Recognition of this nature honor our efforts and aspiration towards a peaceful region. However working for a peaceful country and region is not without challenges,” he expressed.

He urged his citizens to join hands with the government to work for peaceful South Sudan.

“I am urging all of us to rededicate our efforts as individuals to overcome the obstacles listed above. Our path of achieving total peace lies in confronting the challenges we faced,” he disclosed.

In October 2020, the Universal Peace Federation International, an international NGO based in the U.S awarded the South Sudan President, Salva Kiir a medal for brokering the peace deal between the Sudanese government and rebel factions.