President Kiir asked citizens to forgive each other

Anna Nimiriano, Editor in Chief Juba Monitor

President Salva Kiir requested people of South Sudan to forgive each other for what had happened in the country. He continued to say that let Dinka Community forgive Nuer Community. He further said he has forgiven Dr. Riek Machar and expected Machar to forgive him also.

That was a good beginning of working together as they have been in conflict for many years. There has been lack of trust among them for long time. Now time has come for them to work together and eat on the same table as children of one family. The forgiveness President asked during his speech on 22nd of February could be more than that. The real forgiveness could be done by faith based groups, they should be the one to mediate and help in the process of forgiveness. If it is Christian’s group or Muslim’s, they know how to help people of South Sudan.

It is not a one day’s work or some hour’s kind of work. It is a process of doing work through stages until they get united in the name of Jesus Christ. What would happen to them is to show true love. People have to forgive themselves from the bottom of their hearts. Verses should be quoted from the Bible on forgiveness or what forgiveness means according to the Bible. It should be explained in understandable manner so that our leaders realize the love of God among them.

Workshops of forgiveness should be conducted in different groups of people, for example group of youth should have their own, group of women and other various groups in the states, County, Payam and Boma levels. However, committee should be formed to organize such activities. The programme should start in Juba with our leaders and goes to other groups until the above mentioned.

It is not an easy work, it needs people dedicate their time as part of peace building. It is another way of restoring peace in the hearts of people through God. The past has gone; the new is to welcome Jesus or Prophet Mohamed in our hearts. If we are working, let’s do the right things with fear of God. If we have that fear, there would be no corruption in the country. People should love themselves; they would not ask President for positions. The right person should be put at the right position.

Let us improve ourselves and see the miracles of God upon us in the coming leadership. Let us invite God to support us in our work.

May God bless us all.