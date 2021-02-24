jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Wednesday, February 24th, 2021
A foot for thought

President Kiir appointment on states leadership

Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor

On 22nd of this month, President Salva Kiir Mayardit appointed Ministers, advisors, Commissioners and Chairpersons in various states. Those positions were vacant since the formation of the Revitalized Transitional Government of National Unity (R-TGoNU). When President Kiir appointed states Governors last year, people were waiting for the appointment of the Ministers, Commissioners and advisors which didn’t happen on time.

The delay of the above mentioned positions had affected progress in the states. Why the appointment was delayed up to this moment is difficult to understand because there were no strong reasons provided by the top leadership, may be because the implementation of the peace deal is not as expected by the people of South Sudan.

Another reason could be the issue of Coronavirus Pandemic that erupted in March 2020. When the government announced the lockdown, there were no activities being carried out in regard to the peace agreement.  Before Coronavirus Pandemic broke out in the country, government had their own reasons for blaming each other on the obstacles facing them in the peace implementation. Among the candidates appointed, women representation was not according to the 35 to 40% of the SPLM and SPLM-IO tickets. Women were not happy with the representation. It is unfair to give them fewer positions yet they worked hard to bring peace in the country.

Some of them are capable, can event work as Commissioners. By giving them less power shows their marginalization. Nevertheless, women contributed much in peace process, both in the government and in the church.

However, the new leaders were expected to work hard and ensure progress in the states. They could fill the gaps that people were expecting from them. Women cannot be seen in their appearance only, rather through the assignments given to them, to justify their capability.

They cannot be considered weak, which is not true, it is better to hold them accountable in what they can deliver to the nation. Women are humble; they listen to the directives. It is only that most of the positions are given to them compared to women. If they were complaining, it is a call for their rights, not any other thing.

May God bless us all.

