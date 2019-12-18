Pre-Transitional period failed to live up to expectation

By: Sheila Ponnie

“It is deeply regrettable that implementation of the activities of the pre-Transitional period have failed to live up to expectation,” said Lt.Gen. Augostino S.K Njoroge interim Chairperson RJMEC.

This came up during the 12th monthly meeting that was conducted by the reconstituted Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission (RJMEC) yesterday in Juba.

Three weeks ago, RJMEC held a meeting concerning the peace implementation of the ARCSS and the pending issues, Lt. Njoroge made it clear in the previous public statement including the IGAD council, that there were still two key pending issues that were critical to the implementation of the pre-transitional activities.

“These are the unification of necessary forces and the resolution on the number of states and their boundaries. “I continue to say that their timely implementation requires political will, leadership and predictable release of the necessary funding,” he said.

Lt. Njoroge also questioned about the weekly coordination meetings of the mechanisms and the National Pre-Transitional Committee (NPTC) that were agreed on at the security workshop that has not been taking place.

“I would like to know why? Despite my repeated appeal, 25 civilian centers continue to be occupied by the forces, 24 by the SSPDF and 1 by the SPLM/IO and I expect CTSAMVM to give further details in its report,” he said.

According to the interim Chairperson of RJMEC, only 65 days are left of the 100 days extension yet much work remains undone.

He urged the mechanisms to coordinate effectively amongst themselves, and to prioritize the screening and selection of forces for training and also to ensure the delivery of food and supplies to cantonment sites and training centers.

However, Martin Elia Lomuro secretary National Pre-Transitional Committee said that on the issues of the state that the Independent Boundaries Commission (IBC) did not come up with a clear position.

“If the (IBC) had come up with a clear position, that would be where you test the commitment but now that the IPC has failed, we are finding way forward and our position is basic on effect that we want a smooth transaction from the incumbent TGoNU and RTGoNU and that there should be no political instability, there should be no insecurity resulting from the states that is why all of us need to look at the reality of this situation underground,” Lomuro said.

Mustapha Soumare, Deputy SRSG United Nations Mission in South Sudan acknowledged the permanent cease fire has continued to hold in many parts of the country.

“This has enabled some communities to voluntarily return to their homes, open trading roots and markets,” he said.

However, Soumare said despite the ceasesfire and much welcome period of relative stability in the country since the signing of the Revitalized Peace Agreement in 2018 the humanitarian situation remains dare.

“I urge the parties to dare to the cessation of hostility agreement which prohibits deliberate attacks on humanitarian personnel,” he said.

Soumare said that it was necessary for the parties to begin deliberating on the road map and to keep priories for the establishment of the Revitalized transition period.

“With only 65 days left to the end of the extended transitional periods, the parties need to step up to address issues with efforts to address the outstanding issues and to unlock bottom through constructive dialogue and political will to make consecutions with the interest of lasting peace,” he said.

This is the last meeting RJMEC is meeting before the mid-term review, a point that represents the half way mark of the 100 days extension period that began on the 12th of November 2019.