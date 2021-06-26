POWER TARIFF IS ABNORMALLY HIGH

Topical Commentary

With Odongo Odoyo

Odongo Odoyo

I have come across so many users of city power who are complaining about the tariff rates or token which seems to have doubled without the consumers being informed or notified. It is important that when some rates of items like water and electricity which are commonly used by the common man are being increased, proper public information should be relayed at least within a period of good time. The city power management are not doing this and what was happening is that they think they have the monopoly to do like they so wished. I had a chat with a user who complained that what they used to pay about a month ago which could take them from a month had more than doubled. This was also the case with a nightclub operator who narrated the ordeal they were faced with in the name of city power. Who is running and controlling the so called city power.The public are placed in awkward situation because if it is not basic food items, it is airtime, power or water It is not in the interests of anyone that these firms or institution should not make profit but their margin should not be beyond the pocket of the common-man or consumers’ reach. The truth is that we must be considerate to the well-being of the people whom we should not burden with service delivery which could be harmonized. The plight of the public who have faced moribund of problems with the emergence of coronavirus and economic slump-down should be given considerate thought without adding more injuries to the l got some explanation from the platform of JEDCO the power distributor. Read this and l am sure you will have something to ponder over.

“We want to take this opportunity to respond to your queries regarding the tariff increases on electricity pricing that you may have noticed during your recent electricity purchases. JEDCO has NOT increased the electricity tariff, but you will get fewer tokens than previously – and this is due to the Central Bank increasing the currency exchange rate which has a direct impact on the electricity pricing.

The exchange rate from the Central Bank in March was between 185.1 to 193.66 SSP for $1 US and now the latest May exchange rate is between 405.84 to 421.26 SSP for $1 US. Since, mid-April, the Central Bank has devalued the SSP exchange rate against the dollar more than 100%. This devaluation of the exchange rate means JEDCO customers now have to pay more for electricity than previously as the electricity tariffs are pegged against the Central Bank rate for US dollars.

If, for example, a household previously spent 10,000 SSP on their electricity, they would on average get around 167.19 kilowatts (based on the average March exchange rate) now the same 10,000 SSP will get you around 76.55 kilowatts (an average taken on the current May exchange rate).wound”