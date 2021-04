By Deng Ghai Deng At least 420eye patients have receivedfree treatment in BorJonglei State. The eye Care Centre is run by a USbased non-profit organization called Partners in Compassionate Care. A 70-year-oldThony Ayuelsaid she lost her vision about 5 years ago and she was excited to have received back her sight afterthe doctor removed cataracts from her eyes. “I am happy to see again. Now I see can you, I’m looking at your teeth. I have been hearing that this condition can be treated but not here. But what can...