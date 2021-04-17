Power struggle in Juba city chamber

By Wek Atak Kacjang

Power wrangling and confusion emerged between the Central Equatoria State Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture and traders within Juba City on who is legally mandated to oversee the business sector within Central Equatoria State.

On Thursday, all the chairpersons within the leading markets;Konyo konyo, Jebel, Custom, Suk Libya, Juba closed their office when some staff were reportedly arrested by the security personnel when they refused to hand over to the new leadership under Marcelo SwakaLakowho claimed to be the legitimateChairperson of the Chamber of Juba City.

Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday, the Chairperson of the Chamber of Juba City Council Stephen WaniAquilino said he was surprised when a jointsecurity force from the police and military intelligent surrounded sub-offices in various areas in the market.

“Yes, on Thursday, the former chairperson of Kator Chamber branch came in and said he had letter from court that identifies him to take office. And I told them that I am elected Chairperson of Chamber of Commerce for Juba City Council,”

He added that the issue of court was against the national Chamber of Commerce not against him as the new chairperson of Juba City. “Currently I am the legitimate Chairperson of Juba City Council but the level of the market was taken by force.

However, the Chairperson for Chamber of Commerce in Custom market Martin JumaLuajangwho represents market sub-offices said he was detained for almost five hours with the staff of Chamber of Commerce at custom by force of Marcelo SwakaLaku former Chairperson for Juba City Council.

“For sure there is no document that will show that Mr. Marcelo SwakaLaku was the Chairperson for Juba City Council because the person we know is Stephen WaniAquilino who was elected officially by the members. I was forced to hand over the office to unknown people but I refuse to handover as a result I was taken to custody,” Mr. Luajang said.

He added that “we call upon the Central Equatoria Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture to intervene and solve the issue within Juba city.”

Meanwhile, Marcello SwakaLaku said there is nothing he can say regarding power wrangling in the market.

On 21st November last year, Stephen WaniAquilino was officially elected by the members of Central Equatoria State Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture that qualified him the chairperson of Chamber of Juba City Council.