jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Saturday, April 17th, 2021
HomeNewsPower struggle in Juba city chamber
News

Power struggle in Juba city chamber

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags

By Wek Atak Kacjang

 Power wrangling and confusion emerged between the Central Equatoria State Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture and traders within Juba City on who is legally mandated to oversee the business sector within Central Equatoria State.

On Thursday, all the chairpersons within the leading markets;Konyo konyo, Jebel, Custom, Suk Libya, Juba closed their office when some staff were reportedly arrested by the security personnel when they refused to hand over to the new leadership under Marcelo SwakaLakowho claimed to be the legitimateChairperson of the Chamber of Juba City.

Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday, the Chairperson of the Chamber of Juba City Council Stephen WaniAquilino said he was surprised when a jointsecurity force from the police and military intelligent surrounded sub-offices in various areas in the market.

“Yes, on Thursday, the former chairperson of Kator Chamber branch came in and said he had letter from court that identifies him to take office. And I told them that I am elected Chairperson of Chamber of Commerce for Juba City Council,”

He added that the issue of court was against the national Chamber of Commerce not against him as the new chairperson of Juba City. “Currently I am the legitimate Chairperson of Juba City Council but the level of the market was taken by force.

However, the Chairperson for Chamber of Commerce in Custom market Martin JumaLuajangwho represents market sub-offices said he was detained for almost five hours with the staff of Chamber of Commerce at custom by force of Marcelo SwakaLaku former Chairperson for Juba City Council.

“For sure there is no document that will show that Mr. Marcelo SwakaLaku was the Chairperson for Juba City Council because the person we know is Stephen WaniAquilino who was elected officially by the members. I was forced to hand over the office to unknown people but I refuse to handover as a result I was taken to custody,” Mr. Luajang said.

He added that “we call upon the Central Equatoria Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture to intervene and solve the issue within Juba city.”

Meanwhile, Marcello SwakaLaku said there is nothing he can say regarding power wrangling in the market.

On 21st November last year, Stephen WaniAquilino was officially elected by the members of Central Equatoria State Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture that qualified him the chairperson of Chamber of Juba City Council.

You Might Also Like

News

Opposition skeptical over allocation of positions

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Mabor Riak Magok Members of the SPLM-IO and other political parties expressed dissatisfaction over unilateral decision by Governor Kulang Liei appointing state directors general, mayors and deputy mayors without consulting other parties in the state. According to an official letter seen by Juba Monitorit stated that, “the spirit of cooperation has suffered a lot of setback in the past few days as shown by the unilateral appointment of directors general, Mayor and deputy Mayors without consultation with the deputy governor.” “According to article 119(2) of Lakes State transitional constitution...
AgricultureNews

Expert warns of hunger in the county

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Bakindo Stephen An agriculture expert has warned that Maridi County may face hunger citing last year’s floods that destroyed crops and constant insecurity. Senior extension officer of agriculture Mr. Charles Nyuso Gabrielyesterday said this year the county will experience hunger because of roaming insecurity, high prices of commodities and long drought which resulted from last heavy flood urging farmers to start preparing their land earlier for plantation. “I want to call on national the Ministry of Agriculture and NGOs to support farmers with agricultural tools and seeds early. Wein...
News

Chairperson donates vehicle to women league

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Martin Manyiel The former SPLM Uganda Chapter Chairperson Simon Duku Michael donated a new Noah van to Sudan People's Liberation Women League as an appreciation for their hard work to encourage party members work abroad. The Chairperson Mama Panda Machol Maduong who received the vehicle on behalf of the league thanked Duku for the gift. Mama Panda said her office will use the van to facilitate activities of the party. Mr. Duku congratulated the members for the new development....
error: Content is protected !!