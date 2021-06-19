Power struggle in coordination office

By Bullen Bala Alexander

The power struggle at the coordination office of Western Equatoria State (WES) emerged seriously yesterday between two rivals.

Victor Benneth Keliopas, who works at the State Coordination office as Information Technology (IT) and who doubles as SPLM-IO, WES Youth League Chairperson, declared himself on Thursday evening to be the coordinator.

“Yes, I declared myself yesterday (Thursday) evening, I informed the governor’s office, and Director General of State Finance whom I told clearly that on Friday I will be the coordinator,” Keliopas revealed.

Keliopas accused the WES coordinator Ngbaime Elia Taban of being corrupt and mismanaging the coordination’s affairs the accusation however, Ngbaime denied being corrupt.

He hadobserved that things are not going well that is why he declared himself as a coordinator just to make sure things go rightly.

“What I did is not an attempt coup, I declared myself as a coordinator after trying several times with the high authorities, I have even informed Governor’s office including State Minister of labor and public service who held from SPLM-IO who is also party’s Secretary.”

“There is a lot of corruptions which I have seen, we have seen coordinator who is just seven (7) months in office,so far hebought two cars and building houses which we all know about it,” he claimed.

He said the coordination office gets over 12million South Sudanese Pounds Monthly and the coordinator have been using the money for buying cars and building the house forgetting even people who works with him at office.

“One of the categories I know is embezzlement, because he used to do his things alone, he used to bring companies and could sign the contracts without somebody involving from the office,” he added.

He called on governor of western Equatoria State to look into the issues and addressed it immediately before States resources is missed used as things.

“We need to dialogue, that is why we are calling on the government of western Equatoria State to interview in his administrative system.”

Ngbaime Elia Taban, the coordinator of Western Equatoria State condemned what Keliopas did and termed his behavior as criminal which is against peace deal in the country.

“What these young men has done is really “coup deter” in South Sudan, coup deter is not allowed, whoever plans it is already a rebel, he is a coup plotter,”

He said though he has a right to accuse him but it would have been in legal way adding that his behavior was total criminal and would not be accepted.

“Yes, he would have taken the legal procedures and present all his evidences if he thinks what he was claiming,” he stressed.

He addedthat “As a coordination office, we will not allow whoever violate the peace agreement because what the Keliopasis planning is a clear violation of peace agreement, coup against the coordination office is a coup against all the government of WES.” he added.

Mgbaimerevealed that they have suspended Keliopas until further notes “We cannot allow him to enter to the office because he is planning something against the law of South Sudan.”We have suspended him for seven days until the committee is formed to investigate him and look in to the matter,” he revealed.

He said Governor was aware about what is going on.