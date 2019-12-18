Power struggle in Catholic Church breaks into open

By: Opio Jackson

In the Gospel account, Jesus is aware of what the disciples argued about and confronts them saying, “If anyone wishes to be first, he shall be the last of all and the servant of all.”

In the same account in February 21, 2017 Pope Francis said whenever one is tempted to use the church for pursuing personal ambitions or to be arrogant, pray to feel ashamed.

“When the competitive bug strikes, reflect whether one can “see my Lord on the cross” and still be capable of wanting “to use the Lord for moving up” the ladder of success,” he said.

The Church is not immune to evils but when power struggle starts to be heard in the Church hierarchy, it makes the congregation to lose the direction on whether to follow Jesus Christ or traditional religions.

Last Thursday Pope Francis accepted the resignation of Archbishop Paulino Lukudu Loro MCCJ as the pastoral care of the archdiocese of Juba and replaced him with Bishop Stephen Ameyu Martin Mulla, who until now is the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Torit.

The Catholic faithful in Juba are in crisis of conscience since a group of three priests and five laymen who described themselves as indigenous and represent the majority of concerned people of the Archdiocese wrote to the Congregation for the Evangelization of People protesting the appointment of Stephen Ameyu Martin Mulla as archbishop.

The group of clerics gave three reasons for opposing the appointment, charging that government officials and some Juba priests had conspired to promote Ameyu as archbishop for personal interests, and had influenced a Vatican diplomat to that end; that a local priest could have been appointed; and alleging that Ameyu has fathered at least six children.

They wrote that Ameyu “will not be accepted to serve as Archbishop of Juba under any circumstance.”

According to the six page letter submitted to the Vatican, it seems the issue has become a life-and-death matter as the indigenous priests do not want any outsider to be appointed archbishop of Juba. Secondly this grip in the Archdiocese would cause division among the congregation as in the long run it will jeopardize the functioning of some churches within Juba city. There are some churches in Juba whose majority of her congregations are outsiders and yet their presence have contributed to the development of the Archdiocese.

These outsiders including some priests who hail from Torit State but ordained under Juba archdiocese, in future they may feel reluctant to participate in the Church activities. In fact the Catholic Diocese of Torit has been acting as missionaries in Juba Archdiocese. There are about ten priests who hail from Torit Diocese but ordained under Juba archdiocese. These priests have been serving the indigenous people of Juba Archdiocese with diligence including the formation of Major seminarians.

Sometimes one may need to reason theologically when it comes to faith and authority to determine when is disobedience legitimate.

Catholic bishops are appointed by the Congregation of Bishops – the appointees have to be approved directly by the Pope. The procedure is that after a local investigation and consultation, three names are submitted to Rome. The Congregation of Bishops then decides which of the three would be most suitable and makes a recommendation to the pope. That name is presented to the pope for approval.

Papal infallibility states that, in virtue of the promise of Jesus to Peter, the Pope is preserved from the possibility of error “when, in the exercise of his office as shepherd and teacher of all Christians.

Talking about priest fathering a child, in my experience as an Ex-Seminary I don’t think if this allegation is credible because none of the priests would be allowed to serve on the alter if the congregation were to start talking about married priests in South Sudan. I quit the seminary because I did not want to lie to my Lord.

Despite the cases of married priests, kept under carpet in South Sudan, does not mean the evil is not taking place in our dioceses or parishes. In Catholic Church we believe that the Church does not exist to condemn others but it should not make us lose our conscience of examination because globally there is no any priest who can recall the vow they made when ordained. As an ex-seminarian you cannot convince me that there is no priest who has a child. There are unwedded women taking care of those children as their husbands (priests) continue to deceive young girls in the church. The sexual renunciation as an ethical standard has collapsed among the Catholic priests and there are those who refused to be excommunicated no matter what the Bishop say.

The power struggle in Juba Archdiocese calls to remind us of a similar situation in Lira Diocese Uganda in 2005 and the Diocese of Ahiara, where a December 2012 appointment of a bishop from a neighboring diocese was rejected by the people of Ahiara. Peter Ebere Okpaleke was appointed Bishop by then-Pope Benedict in 2012, the protests prevented him from ever taking over the diocese.

The Mbaise ethic group whom the Ahiara diocese serves objected that the new Bishop was not Mbaise. Then episcopal installation was performed outside the Ahiara Diocese because of protests.

His installation ceremony took place in another area of Nigeria because the doors of the Ahiara Cathedral were locked so the bishop could not enter.

Many priests had refused to swear allegiance to Okpaleke because he is not from Mbaise, a heavily Catholic area in southwestern Nigeria made up of an amalgam of indigenous clans connected by intermarriage. But after five years of battle with the rebel priests in the church, Bishop Okpaleke decided to place his resignation to Pope Francis.

While in the case of Lira Diocese the Pope decided to appoint a white priest from the Comboni Missionaries as Bishop of Lira Diocese to resolve the internal power struggle in the Diocese although there had been no direct protest made to the Vatican by the clerics.

I remember in 2001 when the power struggle gripped the Apostles of Jesus Mother-House Seminary Moroto. I was in my second year when the Vice Rector wrote a letter to the then Regional Superior Emmanuel Obbo the current Archbishop of Tororo accusing the Rector of poor management and instead the seminarians turned against him where he took refuge to Moroto Diocese later.

Catholics priests are the living sacrament of Christ’s presence, delegated above all to consecrate the bread and wine that define the soul of the faith. But today this good symbol of Christ has collapsed due to bad behaviors from the priests.