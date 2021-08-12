Power outage today-Juba

By Nema Juba

JEDCO has announced yesterday that electricity would be off in two shifts today due to the connection of a new transformer.

According to the document seen by Juba Monitor, the first power outage will be from 9:00 am to 10:00 am. This will affect he areas of Feeder A, Kator,Tombura road,NimraTalata, Atlabara and Konyokonyo.

The second outage will run from 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm. This will connect a transformer at South Sudan Council of Churches. It will affect the areas of Feeder B, partial in Juba Town, Ministry road and Airport road. However, JEDCO apologized for any inconvenience.