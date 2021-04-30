POWER-Hearing of JEDCO case fixed

By Bullen Bala Alexander

The hearing of a court case against the electricity distributor, Juba Electricity Distribution Company (JEDCO) has been fixed for 4th next month.

However, JEDCO was supposed to respond yesterday but the judge who was handling the case was busy and decided to assign one of his colleagues to fix the date.

Earlier this month, one of the leading law firms in Juba filed a case against JEDCO due to demand for hard currency for installation of power service which was out of bound to consumers.

Mr. Kiir Chol Deng Acuil of Kiirdit and Company Advocates is leading a seven-man team of lawyers who are interested parties to the case in which they have listed nine points of concern to be presented to the court where the parties are scheduled to appear on 29th of this month for deliberations.

It happened when JEDCO came into public notice when it announced plans to cut off electricity,the move which the company claimed was government failure to provide them with hard currency required to make long overdue payment for bulky energy supplied by Ezra Construction and Development Group.

A document availed to Juba Monitor stated that the plaintiff brought this to declare the imposed electricity connection or installation fee amounting to 22,192.97USD as illegal and to declare the defendant as illegal body.