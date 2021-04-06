jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Tuesday, April 6th, 2021
Editorial

POSITIVE LIFE BEARS POSITIVE LEGACY

Topical Commentary

With Odongo Odoyo

Odongo Odoyo

I was engrossed in my world of literature and pondering over what one of my friends had posted to me. I swear if it was not because of age and world understanding, l would have taken the post as an insult and reacted differently or primitively. Meaning l would have gone into self-defense and name calling. The end result would have been the same. This is why the educated are able to reason within reason and do not resort to hurling abuses or use abusive language against others. Among the posts, this learned friend sent to me included one coined by Uganda Economist and Author Elly Twineyo Kamigusha and “without prejudice” l quote “when you discover that you are riding a dead horse, the best strategy is to dismount, bury the horse and get a living horse. However, in Africa, more advanced strategies are often employed such as; – 1. Buy a stronger whip 2. Appointing a committee to study the horse 3. Changing the riders 4. Arranging to visit other countries to see how other cultures ride dead horses 5. Lowering the standards so that the dead horse can be included 6. Re-classifying the dead horse as “living impaired” 7. Hiring outside contractors to ride the dead horse 8. Harnessing several dead horses together to increase speed 9. Providing additional funding to increase dead horse’s performance 10. Rewriting the expected performance requirement for all horses 11. Promoting the dead horse to supervisory position. I remained wondering why this friend of mine, arespected man had decided to send the post to me at this time in question. I believe he must have had an idea that l would eventually share this with my readers. One thing l came to understand was that the best option in such situation was to deal with the case as it may be without seeking unworkable alternatives. I know that the continent is endowed with the best natural resources’ but which do not end up helping the population and which are being siphoned outside the continent under all manners of pretexts by foreign players who colludes with few individuals.African leaders should stand-up united and stop the exploitation of these resources by foreign powers or external hands. The future generation may not see the benefit of these resources if not protected and guarded from harm by these behind the dark players. All of us should be proud of positive living legacy that would direct the path of the next generation to do the right things in life. They should not even dream of riding a dead horse because no one succeed with that kind of a mission. Remember God told Moses to use what he had in his hand. Are you able to use what is in your hand for the benefit of others who sometimes had given up hope against life. Live a positive life that gives a positive image and legacy to the future generation.

