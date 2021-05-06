jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Thursday, May 6th, 2021
POPE-Appoints caretaker for Rumbek diocese

By James Atem Kuir

The Head of Catholic Church and Bishop of Rome, Pope Francis yesterday appointed Matthew Remijio Adam Gbitiku as the Apostolic Administrator for the Diocese of Rumbek following the shooting of Rev. Christian Carlassare.

An Apostolic Administrator in the Roman Catholic is equivalent to a diocesan bishop and can temporarily serve in their role until a newly chosen diocesan bishop takes possession of the diocese.

Bishop-designate of theDiocese of Rumbek, Rev. Carlassareis recovering in Nairobi from gunshots he had sustained when unknown assailants attacked and wounded him in both legs late last month.

About 40 suspects have so far been arrested in connection with the shooting of the Italian clergy, Fr. Carlassare according to Lakes State authorities.

In a press conference in Juba yesterday, Apostolic Nuncio to South Sudan (Pope Representative), Monsignor Mark Kadimaannounced that Fr. Matthew Remijio Adam Gbitikuwho is serving currently as bishop of the Diocese of Wau,will serve as caretaker administrator for Rumbek Diocese until bishop-designate Fr. Carlassare recovers and takes over the governance of the diocese.

“On behalf of the Apostolic Nuncio, I wish to announce to you that the Holy Father Pope Francis has appointed the most reverend Matthew Remijio, Bishop of Wau, as the Apostolic Administrator of Rumbek Diocese.

“Bishop Remijio will temporarily govern Rumbek Diocese until the Bishop-elect, the most reverend Christian Carlassare, is healed, ordained, and takes over the governance of that diocese, hopefully as soon as possible,” the Pope envoy said.

He further said: “This appointment takes effect immediately,” adding that Bishop Remijiois serving as bishop of Wau Diocese at the same time.

Bishop-designate Fr. Carlassare was due for consecration as head of Rumbek Diocese on May 3, but his enthronement was postponed last Sunday by Archbishop Stephen Ameyu Martin Mulla as he is still recovering from the gunshots wounds.

Italian Comboni priest, Reverend Carlassarewas appointed by Pope Francis in March to head Rumbek Diocese which has been vacant for 10 years following the death of former Bishop CesareMazzolari in 2011.

