POOR EDUCATION IS A Fall OF THE NATION

By Akol Arop Akol

It is not all about going to school and attending classes that we need for our children or the students but knowledge must be transferred to them and the impact of education should be felt in the way they behave, think and do their things. Many have got a chance to be in school, unfortunately, came out with negative result. They keep degrees and diplomas in bags and go to join crimes hence becoming trouble-makers in the communities.

In other countries, the government is not wondering of how to get education for folks (children) but also how to use what education has given them for developing their countries. In South Sudan, it is only a quarter of population that is educated while the rest 75% of the population is still being engulfed in poverty and literacy. They don’t know 1, 2, 3 or ABC. How will the village dwellers like farmers, pastoralists and young children get education when there are no schools and teachers? At least, if there is a better system of education then every child would have a chance to get an effective education, or get a strong foundation in English/Arabic Language for communication.

In South Sudan, education system seems to be weak. When we talk of poor education, it means poor teaching, cheating by students and sending unprofessional graduates into communities where they immorally involve in communal conflicts. They also join mob justice in towns because the education they acquired did not positively transform them.

Despite challenges in education, there are young ones who have accepted to follow the journey of education, the insecurity, lack of processional teachers, long distance in villages and unconducive learning environment all limit access to school and prevent them from learning.

There are no enough schools in other States of South Sudan; the few ones available cannot accommodate many children. Despite that parents who are depending on crops and animals to raise their children and pay their school fees, the limitation of teachers or poor teaching cannot allow children to get well-educated. Most teachers are not given necessary skills and support in order to love their work.

Poor education is also seen in poor graduates being release into fields they are not qualified for. Those students who jumped classes, those who failed but forged certificates to be promoted and also cheated in Secondary examinations in order to get good grades to Universities are now the ones failing the country in different ways. I mean with little knowledge, they are easily bribed, mobilized and marginalized by crooked leaders but cannot resist.

The current setbacks of South Sudan could be fixed by people with knowledge, such as teachers, engineers, doctors, activists and Business people among others, but because they haven’t received an effective education, the situation in the country get worse every day with no solution; for they are helpless. That is why a wise quote says, a little knowledge is dangerous.

Both nursery and Higher education are essentially needed to prepare children to be better citizens in the society. Primary education is a foundation. The young ones have the right to get education but many children still do not have access to education because of persisting inequity, marginalization and early forced marriage.

The poor education we don’t change today will remain a scar in the flesh of the nation. It is like a sharp thorn in the feet, and we cannot walk ahead unless there is an improvement. Students as groups or individuals may try to cheat to pass but they don’t know that they are cheating themselves and the country at large. Among them would be scientists, business people, teachers and politicians. It means if they are not studying well, they will not perform their career duties well. But if walking to next class by feet instead of certificates, then, it is a mess and future impediment.

The Writer is a patriotic youth advocating for peace, human rights and youth Empowerment. He can be reached via Email:akolarop211@gmail.com or on phone +211917318081. Also on Facebook page “Akol Arop Jr. Or Hunting for Change. Thanks for reading.