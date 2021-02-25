POLITICAL-Groups at loggerheads

By John Agok

The three distinctive groups of Taban Deng Gai from SPLM/IO,OPP led by Peter MayenMajongdit and the SPLM in Government are in loggerheads over representation in both state government formation and even at the national level.

The group led by Taban Deng Gai brought complaint letter bearing signatures of thirty-two members and it is a direct petition to the President of the Republic Salva Kiir Mayardit. The incumbent ITGoNU are in doubt and begin suspecting themselves of foul play in submission of nomination list from National Committee to the President.

The spokesperson of the group Francis Swaka, Former Minister of Physical Infrastructure, Defunct Jubek State explained that, they (group) of Gai decried being left out in Central State government formation and worry about other remaining states still to be excluded.

“We are deeply shocked and dismayed because the Decree omitted the nominees of the former SPLM /IO led by Gen. Deng Gai despite the fact that we are part of ITGoNU as clearly stipulated in the Article 1.3.1 of the R-ARCSS 2018, 47 Presidential appointees to the NLA in 2010 to be maintained,”Mr. Swaka said.

He stated that the total number of the seats for the SPLM alone will be 303 out 332 leaving only 29 seats for the other parties in ITGoNU. Furthermore, out of the 29 seats, ten will be allocated to some elected members in 2010 leaving only 19 seats for those who were appointed in 2016.

Mr. Swaka in their letter stressed that the majority of the Presidential appointees in 2016 who came as a result of the 2015 ARCSS will have been excluded,” the statement read.

“We extended our humble request to President and National Committee led by SPLM to maintain the Unity of our people and parties which have been historically supporting you since 2016 crisis by distributing the 332 seats fairly,” said Swaka.

Swaka accused some members in SPLM of favoring Other Political Parties (OPP) being ranked in their position in ITGoNU.

“I think something went wrong during the submission of the list whereby governor takes the nomination list from National Committee and rush to President for an approval, without explicit scrutiny between SPLM /IO of Taban and SPLM led government,” he added.

The complainants said, Taban Deng Gai Group has absolute right to be represented in all the Ten States.

“We are worrying that, they will be excluded even in other remaining states and that will cause havoc to R-ARCSS. We are sending our message to reach the voiceless that this has to be flirt with,”he underscored.

Taban group has been only represented in Warrap state among CES, NBS, Unity State and Jonglei state.

Taban’s group joined ITGoNU in 2016 after crisis and has been negotiating the peace process as one camp under the auspices of Incumbent government with other parties who are signatories to R-ARCSS.

President Kiir issued Decree No: 11, 12, 13 and 14 on 20th and 22nd of February 2021 in establishing the State Government of Central Equatoria, Northern Bhar el Ghazal, Unity and Warrap respectively.