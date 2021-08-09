Political differences should be resolved

Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor

These days there are political differences between First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar and other members of Sudan People’s Liberation Movement In Opposition (SPLM-IO}. The differences are causing insecurity in the country which need to be resolved once and for all. It is unbecoming to see Dr. Machar in power and there were still problems with members of his party.

In a press statement seen by Juba Monitor said that, PresbyterianModerator Rev. James Makuei Chuol was suggested by Liech community Association in Kenya (LCAK) to mediate dialogue between Dr. Machar and the Leader of SPLM-IO Magenis Faction, General Simon Gatwech Dual before the problem run out of hand. The information further said these people are praying in Presbyterian Church and Moderator Rev. Chuol is their spiritual leader and they are from the same community. The aim of the dialogue is to reach reconciliation and peace among them.

It was good suggestion from the community association, it reflects the position of the people of South Sudan. We don’t want people of one party or communityto have conflict among them, in case of any differences it should be solved and bring peace among them.

May be the mediators should be increased to two or three church leaders. For example Archbishop of the Catholic Archdiocese of Juba, Rev. Dr. Stephen Ameyu Martin Mulla and Archbishop of Episcopal Church of Sudan and South Sudan. They mediated peace among government top leaders in the country. They would continue mediating among others and reconcile leaders in the parties and in the government levels.

Taking it in community level, it would have less impact than in the level of church leaders in the country. They can start with the leader of PresbyterianChurch in the community and move to other church leaders in case the problems were not solved.

If you are a Christian, you need to learn how to forgive, reconciliation cannot come without forgiveness. First, people have to forgive themselves and reconcile with one another that is the work of Church Leaders to support leaders in the country especially a country that has severe conflicts like South Sudan.

May God bless us all.