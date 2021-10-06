jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Wednesday, October 6th, 2021
Cover Story

Political crisis looms within National Movement for Change

By: William Madouk Garang

A serious political crisis is looming within the South Sudan National Movement for Change (SSNMC) as a faction led by Clement Juma Mbugoniwia within the same party refused to accept the credibility of recent polls where the new chairperson was elected.

In an extraordinary convention held on 25th September, 2021 the executive members of SSNMC elected, Moro Isaac Jenesio as the replacement for the former chairman, Joseph Bangasi Bakosoro following his defection to the ruling party, the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM).

Conversely, the result did not go down well with a dissenting faction led by Clement Juma Mbugoniwia which emerged on 30th September, 2021 and opposed the criteria of the election saying that the election did not meet basic standards and so was deemed null and void.

In another press statement seen by Juba Monitor dated 4th October, 2021, the group said that after thorough consultation and deliberation in regard to the recent election, a new leader was named to take the helm of party with immediate effect.

“Hon. Clement Mbugoniwia (MP) is confirmed as the interim chairperson with immediate effect to lead SSNMC with full mandate to implement the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in South Sudan (R-ARCSS), 2018 in letter and spirit and all the party activities,” read the statement.

However, the chairperson of SSNMC, Moro Isaac Jenesio said that he was still the legitimate chairperson of the party adding that those groups were influenced by the former chairperson with the motive of destroying cohesion and cross-taking position within the party.

“We had some of them until yesterday, they were called to the meeting in the ministry of Public Service and then they were addressed by Bakosoro to withdraw their confidence from me and support Clement because that was the person he wanted to lead the party,” he said.

“So it has become challenging to understand whether it was genuinely something done by members of SSNMC or it was a proxy kind of situation created by former chair who already abandoned the party,” he added.

He also called upon Clement and his members to reconsider what they were doing and rejoin members to rebuild the party to pursue vision and mission of the party.

Moro also added that members would not accept any hereditary aspect because it was not monarchy but it was based on the principles of democratic processes.

When contacted, the Minister for Public Service & Human Resources Development, Joseph Bangasi Bakosoro said he was no longer in the party and therefore had no link with it.

