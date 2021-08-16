Political Bureau urges peace parties to expedite peace agreement

By Mamer Abraham

The Political Bureau of the SPLM/A-IO has urged the parties to the Revitalized Peace Agreement to expedite the agreement.

This came after the meeting that was held on Friday in the house of the first Vice President Dr. Riek Machar in Juba.

The Bureau encouraged maintaining peaceful contacts with Kitgwang declaration and called for speeding up of the formation of the unified command, graduation and deployment of the Unified forces.

According to the resolution issued by the office of the First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar Teny on Fiday last week, the Political bureau accepted the resignation of Henry Odwar as the Minister for Mining on the grounds of his health issues and Mabior Garang de Mabior as Deputy Chairperson of National Committee for Information and Public relations.

“The Political Bureau acknowledged the decision of those members including Mr. Henry D. Odwar, Mr. GoiJooyul, Manasseh Zindo and others who supported the Kit Gwang Declaration and as such they have lost their membership per the SPLM/A (IO) Constitution article 10.5, ‘engages in activities that undermines the objectives and policies of the Movement ,’”the resolution read.

In line with these, the Political Bureau condemned the unilateral formation of government of Ruweng and Abyei Administrations and called upon the Chief Administrators to revoke those decisions and adhere to the power sharing agreement.

On Thursday last week the SPLM/A-IO also released a statement condemning the unilateral formation of Abyei Administrative Area government by the Chief Administrator Kuol Deim Kuol.

“The decision is another cycle of the violations of Power-sharing agreement in the Administrative Areas which comes after similar action by Ruweng Chief Administrator. According to Article 1.9.2.1 of the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of the conflict in the Republic of South Sudan (R-ARCSS), only the President/Presidency has the power to appoint constitutional post holders,” Puok Both Baluang, the SPLM/A-IO Director of Information and Public Relations and Acting Press Secretary in the Office of the First Vice President wrote in a press release.