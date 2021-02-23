Polio vaccination starts in Yei

By Hassan Arun

A four-day polio vaccination campaign targeting 31,995 children from the age of zero to fiveyears has started in Yei River CountyCentral Equatoria Stateyesterday (Monday).

Speaking to Juba Monitor in an interview, the Acting Director of Yei County health department, Malish Gordon Faustino saidthe campaign is expected to end on Thursday this week.

He added that the mass polio campaign targets all the Payamsin the County.

“We planned earlier meetings with the health partners in order to implementthe plan of the mass polio vaccination campaign in Yei River County,” Mr. Faustino said.

The Acting Director said that the vaccination team will move from house to house such that no child is left out.

“Thevaccinators will just go directly to each household to find thechildren starting from zero to five Years. So, I think that is ourtarget,” he said.

Polio is a dangerous disease that sometimes kills and may likelycripple the child which is prevented through regulated vaccination programs.

He called on parents and guardians to keep the children at home duringthe days of the campaign and allow the vaccinators to give the vaccineto the children.

The official urgedcommunity leaders to voluntarily ensure thatall vaccinators reach every household.

Last year November, report by United Nations stated that, “although South Sudan had recently been declared free from the wild poliovirus, the UN health agency said that 15 children under the age of five are reported to have been infected by a vaccine-derived form of polio, which has left them with irreversible paralysis.”