Polio Immunization launched in Western Equatoria

By Baraka John

The State Ministry of Health in Western Equatoria State yesterday launched a three-dayPolio Immunizationcampaign targeting two hundred thousand, nine thousand and four hundred twenty-nine(294,029) children age between 0-5 years old.

Ms. Rose Obede Bara the Director General at the State Ministry of Health said the three days Polio Immunizationexcise will cover all the ten Counties to ensure the children targeted are immunized against the virus.

According to Miss Rose three children were diagnosed with polio virus between 2020 and 2021, all in Yambio County.

“Polio virus is a very dangerous disease, it make children cripple for life, so the state ministry of health, WHO and UNICEF are working hard to have a three day polio vaccination campaign with the aim of immunizing all the targeted children from 15th -18th of April. We have three cases of Polio in Western Equatoria, we cannot give chance for the disease to spread to other children, so we have to fight it,” Rose stated.

Ms. Rose said the challenge was, most of parents are farming at the moment which will make the excise difficult for the vaccinators to get the targeted children at home.

She appealed to parents to avail their children to be immunized for the safety and better future.

“The excise is only for three days; parents should be at you’re their homes to wait for the vaccinators so that children receive the two drops”. Rose added

Poliomyelitis is highly infectious disease caused by polio virus-a virus which affects mostly young children. The virus enters the body through the gastrointestinal tract, invades the nervous system and can cause paralysis or even death. There is no cure for polio; it can only be prevented by polio vaccination.