Policies of employment should be standardized

By Malek Arol Dhieu

In advanced countries where every adult is expected to have educated, qualifications, work experiences and competencies are the major winning capabilities needed from applicants but in South Sudan, the quarter-advanced country, the major winning capabilities are having an already-working relative in the organizations or ministries and magical powers to charm the ministry or organization to see your application as the only application dropped in the application box. When you look closely at Non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and educational institutions, you can find that certain offices within them are run by closely related workers that if told to bring their IDs, they may share the same grand grandfather if it’s not the reason that others may have Christian names to push away the grandfather’s name they meet in. it’s not bad if they meet terms and conditions needed for employment in that particular organization but evidences show that qualifications, work experiences and competencies often indicated in every advertisement no longer work. What works is what they term in Arabic as “dahar”, meaning having a backup either from within the organization or through a recommendation written by a person whose eyes are not seen, I mean a VIP. Government institutions, on the other hand, cannot even be talked about because a visitor familiar with all South Sudanese upon touring the ministries and other government departments can guess the heads of those ministries and departments and find them right. A ministry headed by a Bahr El Ghazalian is full of Bahr El Ghazalians, that one by an Equatorian is full of Equatorians and the same thing applies to the one headed by a citizen of Upper Nile region. This has instilled a mechanism that jobs are no longer searched individually, but job seekers rally behind their respective competent people so that when they are employed, it’s as if the crooked and rough road has been straightened and paved for them to come in with ease. The first person to enter a newly formed NGO coming from abroad is seen as if he/she educates the foreigners on certain tribes in South Sudan in that foreigners are observed favoring certain tribes and talk bad about others. NGOs that are expected to work perfectly because they are led by educated people are seen unfollowing what is written in their advertisements. To make it clearer, many adverts are advertised orally on weekends at gathering places for leisure. A friend of mine who had been jobless for 3 years won a masters’ scholarship and was preparing to leave the country but God told him to first farewell his longtime friend living in one of the most secured hotels here. At the hotel, they had a nice chat and when they gingered one another to part, 3 gents, two in Manchester United jerseys and one in Katanga, appeared and were seated comfortably. They immediately started arguing about issues to do with premier league and this is what my friend eats too much. Instead of leaving to farewell other friends somewhere or go home to spend much time with parents so as not to remember them as soon as 3 days after their disappearance, he sweet-talked soccer issues until evening hours. A waitress, who later sat on one gent’s laps, was called and orders were made but he ordered a juice drink which one gentleman heard and was happy with it. The first round went and when the second round was starting, his friend stood up to introduce himto his other 3 friends, mentioning how he suffered looking for a job but has now gotten masters scholarship. After introduction, one gent who works as an HR manager inquired whether or not he still had an interest to work and he accepted he still had. At a low voice, the HR Manager told him to cancel his journey and come for a job in which adverts were about to be posted 4 days later. A lot more that demands thorough revision of the policies of employment are happening and should be stopped to allow South Sudan standardize its employment policies to meet the rest of the countries as the saying goes that if you want to weaken a country for good, then employ incompetent people, they’ll employ other incompetent people and the whole country would gradually become incapable to different between green and blue.

The author is a medical student, University of Juba

