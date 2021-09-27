Policeman arrested over rape allegations

By Mabor Riak

Authorities in Awerial confirmed that a policeman alleged to have raped a fourteen-year-old girl was arrested in Dor Payam, Awerial County of Lakes State over the weekend.

Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday, the Police Inspector in Awerial County Bol Tier said that the suspect who allegedly raped the girlhad been apprehended and was in the police custody in Mingkaman.

“This incident occurred in Dor Payam,and it has taken almost seven days before the case reached us in the police station in Mingkaman. The alleged suspect of rape is now kept in the police custody for investigation and the teenage girl was taken to hospital for examination and no injuries found,” Tier said.

He added that Police would make investigations on the matter with the suspect and the rape survivor and send them to court.

Meanwhile, the clinical officer in charge of Mingkaman primary health care center (PHCC), Dau Bul Dau said that he had found no injuries during the examination.

“The case has taken long in the village without being quickly reported to hospital,” he said.

However, Teresa Achuei, a reproductive health worker in Mingkaman PHCC dealing with rape victims confirmed that the incident happened and it had taken manydays concealed.

“It is our role here in Awerial county PHCC to deal with the victims of rape. We shall provide her examination and treats her. We have many organizations dealing with this issue of rape in the villages,”Achuei said.

Meanwhile, Albino Aguk Gop, a relative of the victim said that his uncle’s daughter was raped at night by a man in police uniform in Dor Payam village, days after her father, and mother had left her at home alone with her siblings and they went for treatment in Mingkaman.