jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Thursday, November 4th, 2021
HomeA foot for thoughtPolice won friendly match
A foot for thought

Police won friendly match

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags
Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor

Yesterday police for Central Equatoria State played friendly match with journalists, the game ended with journalists nil and police one. It was a friendly match which marked the International Day to end Impunity (IDEI} on crime Against Journalists, under the theme:Countering threats of violence and crimes against journalists to protect freedom of expression for all.”

It was the international theme for the celebration all over the world for the year 2021. During the celebration it was said that journalists should have spirit of working together for the common goal.

The celebration was to bring journalists together and discuss challenges facing them in the fields and offices.  Journalists were being killed, arrested, harassed and intimidated around the world. It was a day to listen to the authorities and get advices from them.

It was a day to create friendship between journalists and other stakeholders in order to promote the work of media in the country.

 It was said that some journalists were being arrested due to their own personnel issues which had nothing to do with journalism.

Journalists are citizens; they need protection like any person. The law of the country has given mandate to journalists to work free. However, they are advice to work in accordance the professional manners. Journalists should not work outside media law.

They came in big number for the first time and kept time as an honor for the event.  Journalists in South Sudan had experienced a lot of challenges due to severe conflict in the country. It is not easy to work under difficult condition.

Journalists should unite and work together as one body. Donors were urged to support media houses and journalists in the country.

It was a great day for journalists in the country and the world at large. Many good comments were made to improve the work of media in the country. After football match, journalists were advice to continue practicing sports as it was important for the health.

May God bless us all.

You Might Also Like

A foot for thought

Journalists celebrate IDEI

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor Today journalists in South Sudan are commemorating International Day to End Impunity on Crimes Committed against Journalists (IDEI}. Under the theme: “Countering threats of violence and crimes against journalists to protect freedom of expression for all”. It is a great day for journalists all over the world. A day to remember the suffering journalists went through and how they overcome some of them. In South Sudan it was not easy for journalists to endure other challenges they faced and still facing from time...
A foot for thought

Parents should have good relations with children

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor It is important for parents to have good relationship with their children in the families. Many children have been far from their parents due to lack of good relationship. A mother should play her role as mother and at the same time should have good relations with her daughters; a father should have the same. Sometimes as parents, you can treat your children in an administrative way, to educate them to be good children in the society and community. On the other hand,...
A foot for thought

S. Sudan and Ethiopian established border trade

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor Yesterday it was published in the newspaper that South Sudan and Ethiopian were to open the border between Juba and Addis Ababa to boost trade between the two countries. The information further said they had already opened border in Pagak and planned to open another two soon.  That was a positive remark and is going to encourage traders and increase better relationship between the two countries. What would happen is to involve trade unions in this programs for the reason that they will...
A foot for thought

East Africa launched Economic report

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor Yesterday East Africa Regional Economic Launched report for the year 2021, it was said that the existence of COVID – 19 Pandemic had affected economic in Africa. Each country has its domestic crisis and need to overcome the challenges. It was discussed that each country should increase production to overcome economic crisis. During the penal discussions, many issues were raised on how to recover the gap which occurred during the period of Pandemic.  Several countries have started to recover but others were not....
error: Content is protected !!