Police warns against driving while drunk

By Bullen Bala Alexander

Police in Mundri County, Western Equatoria State have warned the drivers against driving under the influence of alcohol to reduce rampant road accidents in the area.

Speaking to Juba Monitor on phone, the Director of Traffic police in greater Mundri Maj. Abraham Tong said the rampant road accidentswere increasing daily due to careless driving and mostly under influence of alcohol.

“We have noted that most of these accidents happen simply because the drivers are drunk, whenever those drivers drive under the influence of alcohol, they cannot mind people’s lives hence resulting in to the unavoidable accident,” Maj. Tong explained.

Maj. Tong was reacting on the tragic accident along Mundri-Bangolo road earlier this week in Mundri East County where 58 years old woman was dead and 13 others were critically injured.

According to Police Director, the accident occurred on Kara Bridge just a few yards to Bangolo. He said that the critical patients were referred to Lui hospital for further medical attention.

He said those involved were mourners, while they were escorting the body of late Lawrence Gyima who died in Mundri.

“We have been telling these drivers and motorists not to drive recklessly, specially driving under the influence of alcohol, because driving under the influence of alcohol will always make them to over speed,” he narrated.

“We have been saying no one should drive while under the influence of alcohol, we are again warning the drivers not to drive while drunk, it is not for us but also to help the drivers from losing their lives,” Maj. Tong added.

He said the life of the people is very important adding thattheir lives lie in the hands of drivers.

However, he added that accident was something that used to happen in any other places in the world adding that, it can be reduced if people were educated on the dangers of it.

“As police, we have a big role to play in order to reduce the accidents that would not happen but because of reckless behaviors of some individuals specially drivers,” he cited.

“We are mandated to maintain and enforce law and order in any given society. So, we are warning whoever driving under the influence of alcohol, if found, will be penalized according to our rules of police act.”

In April, a vehicle carrying mourners from Juba to Mundri over turned at Tapari Bridge killing five on spot and later two died in hospital and over 20 were injured.