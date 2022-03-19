Police warn drivers over high speeding

By Hassan Arun Cosmas

The police inspector in Yei River County of Central Equatoria State warned drivers and motorbike riders to avoid overspeeding on the highways in order to curb issues of rampant accidents.

Last week, the car belonging to ARC Company overturned and killed one person due to high speeding along the high way.

Brigadier Sabino Dominic Tobo advises drivers to reduce high speed because of Juba-Yei-Kaya road construction which is ongoing to avoid accidents.

He mentions that road construction is to ease the movement of the public in order for people to reach their destinations safely and quickly.

“I call on the drivers and motorbike riders to avoid over speeding because now our roads are going to be in a good shape and this will encourage over-speeding which will lead to increase in accidents. People and their goods should travel safely but if there are accidents that lead to injury and death, it will be another problem,” the police inspector explains.

Dominic points out that the Main road connecting Juba Yei, Kaya Road is under construction and it only takes some hours driving from Juba to Yei, citing that people should take care of overspeeding.

“Now our roads from Juba, Yei, and Kaya are on clearance and now vehicles coming from Juba only spend four hours and reach Yei. That shows that drivers are now overspeeding. After completion of the construction, we are going to ensure that we drivers are to be regulated on the distance they are supposed to cover per hour to minimize cases of accidents along the roads,” Dominic reveals.