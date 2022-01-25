Police vows to responsive policing against SGBV

By John Agok

The South Sudan National Police has vowed to respond effectively to cases of Sexual Gender-Based Violence (SGBV), and disengaged youths from complicit crime across the Country.

National police service from five zones in Central Equatoria State (CES) to receive eight (8) days training on five sessions regarding responsive policing against SGBV.

Speaking to Media Brig. Gen. James Dak Karlo D/Spokesperson -SSNPS echoed that, they are going to target Five payams in Central Equatoria State where they will train Police Community Unit (PCU) and local government officials on enhancing responsive policing against Sexual, Gender Base Violence (SGBV). The training is undergoing for eight days since last week.

“We are having five sessions with police and local government officials to enlighten them on South Sudan Laws and Human Rights issues that, protect and prohibit SGBV. We are targeting local government officials and PCU in five Zones namely: Juba Buluk, Kator Block, Munuki Block, Rajaf Block and Luri Block”, he explained.

Dak revealed that, the five sessions included how to investigate the crime scene and enable to approach such cases of SGBV professionally. Especially when reporting on Victims and survivors’ rights.

“We are going to tackle on how to investigate the crime scene and enable to report professional on victims and survivors’ rights. Also, we are cognizant to Human Rights and Laws on ethics, Morals and Conflict Management generally”, he added.

Nonetheless, Galdino Ochama Ojok Executive Director of South Sudanese Networks for Democratic and Elections (SSUNDE) saying that, this is to address SGBV and disengage notorious youths from crimes.

“We are collaborating with SSNPS with funding from partners to train local government officials and PCU to sensitize community on laws that combat crimes among youths and SGBV. This enlightened Community on some customary laws which contradict South Sudan Constitution”, he said.

Ochama disclosed that, they are giving this opportunity to SSNPS and train their personnel based on a ‘contextualized approach’ by Trainers of Trainees (TOT).

“We are giving such training based five models designed by South Sudanese TOT rather hiring ToT from UNDP and outside the Country, in order to adopt local contextualized approach in all these five payams of Central Equatoria State”, he added.

SSUNDE in Partnership with German Cooperation Agency (GIZ) provides such training SSNPS under the theme: Enhancing participatory and Responsive Policing against SGBV in Juba.