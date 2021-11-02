jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021
News

Police urged to maintain security in Bor

By Deng Ghai Deng

The governor of Jonglei State Denay Jock Chagor urged the police in Bor town to exert more efforts on their role of protecting lives and property of the civilians.

Speaking to media yesterday, Governor Chagor said that the midst of all the problems that the police have to still put on the uniform every morning and report to work.

“I want you to continue doing the very wonderful work you are doing. Stop all the crimes in our town,” Chagor said.

Meanwhile, Jonglei State Police CommissionerMajor General Joseph Mayen Akoon described that disputed charges by the public against some police officers being part of the insecurity.

“Allegations going around these days in Bor town that the police are not doing their work, some people have gone as far as saying that the police are the ones who are causing problems here in Bor, even stealing and breaking the houses. For me I say that one is wrong, these police are good, they are the ones keeping security since I came here in 2019,” Akoon said.

He added that some of the challenges hindering the police work including lack of vehicles and ammunition for the police.

Authorities in the Jonglei state capital Bor launched a crackdown on members of gangs commonly known as ‘Niggars’ last month as criminal activities continued to rise in parts of the town. The authorities accused the youth of masterminding attacks, night-time robberies, house break-ins and generally terrorizing citizens around town.

