Police reports four cases of suicide in Juba

By Lodu William Odiya

The south Sudan National Police Service (SSNPS) said they have received four cases of suicide in different locations within the capital of Juba.

Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday, the Deputy Spokesperson of police, Brig. Gen. James Dak Karlo said that the reasons for the suicide were unknown

“It happened in different locations, one was in Munuki and other one happened in Mauna, as the other one I think the was in Malakia at all the three divisions of course of different age and different corks,” he said.

Dak said that the suspected cause for the suicide deaths were over consumption of drugs by the youth.

“Drugs are the triggers, as well as alcohol and then frustration, economic depression of course, you know these days things are bad, these were disclosed and recently happened due to COVID-19 and then also the economic crisis. These are the things that contributed to most of the suicide cases,” he said.

He added that their ages were not identified because some of dead bodies were buried before the police took investigations.

“Usually we do postmortem test to prove whether the person has been hanged or he hanged himself. So we do postmortem test so that we issue death certificate, but one body was buried before the the security organs could arrive,” said the Deputy Spokesperson of police.

However, Dak advised the parents to play their roles in controlling and building up the behaviors of their children.