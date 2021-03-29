Police release arrested chiefs

By William MadoukGarang

Police in Aweil, Northern Bahr El Ghazal have released 19 local chiefs last week on Friday following orders from the attorney’s office, the state policespokesperson said.

According to the Police, the 19 traditional leaders were arrested on Tuesday last week at MaperAkot for staging violence and allegedly assaulting two administrative officers who were deployed by the local government to MaperAkotAru locality.

The policethen opened a criminal case against the chiefs under South Sudan panel code 2008 for public violence, participating in gathering with the intent to promote public violence, breaches of peace or bigotry and Public Nuisance defined respectively in the act.

Capt. Gout GoutAkoltold Juba Monitor on phone that the chiefs were setfree on Friday last week after an order from the attorney general ordered for their release.

The police officer said investigations into circumstances surrounding their riots have been completed and transferred to the court, awaitingtrial or dismissal.

“The attorney general has given order to release (chiefs) them, so it’s now depending on the attorney general whether to send them to court on Monday or cancel the case,” said Akol.

“For us the police we act based on directives of attorney general, we received the letter from the attorney general after the investigations were all done,” he added.

Capt. Akol further explains that they only arrest, investigate within the period of Twenty-four hours then send the file case to prosecutor, he disclosed that what they were investigated on were three sections opened against the chiefs.

“We were investigating three sections opened against the chiefs under section 79, 80 and 177 of South Sudan penal code 2008. They attacked the administrative officers, they fought, that’s what we investigated,” Capt. Guot cited.

“Of course everyone has to tell us what triggered him to do that and we file that one we don’t ask, we just record down what he says and we send it to attorney general. Attorney general will now determine the nature of case whether to send it to court or not.”Akol explains.

On the other hand, the chiefs from MaperAkotAru and Auluicpayams who were arrested on Tuesday denied their engagement in fist fight Sultan AkotAkotDut said they only rejected and resisted a government proposal to annex their areas to Aweil municipality which is part of Aweil Centre.

Speaking on behalf of the released chiefs, Paramount Chief AkotAkotDut said,“Someone who quarrel with you don’t always say the truth, there is no one who shed blood, hurt, or even sustained bruises. What happened is that after we were left with nothing to do in our local court premise, we decided to go and spend some time in front of the payam office,”he said.

Some of my chiefs went ahead of me, the two officers were in the office by then, so the chiefs stood under tree shade and called them out, at that moment they came out running, I saw two officers by pass me and none was chasing them,” Dut explained.

AkotAkotDut narrated that they were detained for three days and released on Friday, we told them that the case was cancelled and the government has suggested reconciliation conference which will be held tomorrow which is Monday to resolve the standoff.

“There will be reconciliation conference tomorrow between the chiefs and government to solve the issue amicably and if we are on the wrong side, they will tell us and if we are found to be right then they should give us our right,”Dut confirmed.