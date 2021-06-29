Police registers 22 case of GBV in Boroli refugee camp

By Jurugo Emmanuel Ogasto

Police in Adjumani has confirmed registration of 22case of sexual and Gender Based Violence (GBV) in Boroli refugees’ settlement camp in Uganda.

According to Police in Adjumani, reports indicated that rape have increased in the past one to two months.

Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday, the CID of Adjumani Munduru Comfort said that although men and boys had also fallen victims of such abuses, the majority of reported victims were women and girls.

“Women are the ones suffering from this incident,’’ she said.

She added that Covid 19 had greatly contributed to the rise of GBV in Boroli settlement because men had to carry domestic responsibility which was unusual to them.

She revealed that stakeholders should find ways to tackle the issues during this hard time of the pandemic.

“AS COVID-19 pandemic rages around the world, report shows that women and girls are more vulnerable than ever.The police officer lamented that domestic violence kept exponentially increasing and faster than the COVID -19 in lockdown families,” she said.

She appealed to families to always report such incidents to police.

Gender-based violence (GBV) is an act that is directed against a person on the basis of their sex or gender, and it included those inflicting emotional, physical, mental, sexual harm or suffering, threats of such acts, coercion and other deprivations of liberty.